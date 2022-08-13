Pak forex reserves fall to lowest since 2019 due to increased debt: Report

-
ALSO READ
India's forex reserves down by $1.763 billion to $630.19 billion
What are forex reserves and why are they important?
TMSEp211: SpiceJet, Reliance Retail, estimated IT earnings, forex reserve
Forex reserves down $3.271 bn to $600.423 bn, says RBI data
Forex reserves decline by $1.425 bn on a dip in currency assets
-
Cash-strapped Pakistan's foreign currency reserves have fallen to USD 7.83 billion, lowest since 2019 due to the increased debt payments and a lack of external financing this month, according to data released by the country's central bank on Friday.
The data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which is the central bank of the country, said that the country's foreign reserves have dropped by USD 555 million or 6.6 per cent on a weekly basis due to increased debt payments and a lack of external financing this month.
Pakistan's Central Bank data has showed that its foreign currency reserves had fallen to their lowest level in almost three years and stood at USD 7.83 billion. It is the lowest since October, 2019, the data report said.
The forex reserves stood at USD 8.385 billion a week earlier on August 5. The data also showed that Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves fell by USD 648 million or 4.6 per cent to USD 13.561 billion and those of commercial banks dropped 1.6 per cent to USD 5.730 billion.
Financial analysts say that the current available forex reserves with the State Bank are enough to cover little over a month's imports.
The SBP, in a statement, said the reduction in the reverse was due to external debt payments.
Debt repayments are expected to moderate during the next three weeks of this month, the central bank said.
In fact, around three-fourth of debt servicing for the month of August was concentrated during the first week, it added.
Political instability in Pakistan, depleting foreign reserves, delay in the IMF's loan disbursement, and rupee devaluation have had a hard-hitting impact on the economy of the cash-strapped country which has sought financial assistance on an emergency basis from the global lender.
Analysts believe the current fall in foreign reserves is because the country is in a drought of external funding with the reserves depleting fast amid a stalled $6 billion International Monetary Fund programme.
Once the IMF programme and the expected lower current account deficit amid falling imports help shore up dwindling foreign reserves, one analyst said.
Intikhab Ali of Topline securities said the slowly improving position of the Pakistan currency in the open market with the US dollar have fallen to 215 rupees on Friday indicating the foreign reserves position will improve soon.
The ban on many imports has also helped a lot in preventing the Pakistani rupee from crossing the 250 rupees limit to the dollar, he said.
Last month the Pakistani rupee fell to a record low of around 250 in the open market at one but on Friday the rupee continued to gain for the ninth consecutive session jumping by 3.39 rupees in the interbank market.
According to the SBP, the PKR closed at 215.49 against the dollar, having appreciated 1.57 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU