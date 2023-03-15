JUST IN
Pak PM sees 'more burden' on masses as country scrambles to secure IMF deal
Business Standard

Poland may hand Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine within weeks

Poland's leaders said that sending the warplanes would be only done within a larger international coalition

Topics
Poland | MiG-29 fighter jets | Ukraine

AP  |  Warsaw (Poland) 

Photo by Nemesia Production on Unsplash
Photo by Nemesia Production on Unsplash

Poland's prime minister said Tuesday that his government may hand its Soviet-made MiG-29 fighters jets over to Ukraine within the next four to six weeks.

Poland's leaders said last week that sending the warplanes would be only done within a larger international coalition. Slovakia has also declared readiness to provide its MiG-29 planes to Kyiv and the two NATO nations have urged others to join in.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday said that Warsaw could send its MiGs within weeks, but didn't clarify whether there was any coalition ready to follow suit.

Ukraine's air force is familiar with MiG-29s and could use the planes right away.

Poland has been using the fighter jets since 1989 and has 28 of them. It has been replacing them with US-made F-16s and South Korean FA 50 multi-task jets and is also purchasing US F-35 fighters.

Ukraine has been asking the West for fighter jets to beef up its defenses as Russia's war drags on for a second year. There are still no signs that larger nations like the United States and the UK will agree to send their warplanes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Poland

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 07:27 IST

`
