Police chief fired over mismanagement in Texas school shooting case

-
ALSO READ
Civil lawsuit against state police for negligence in Texas school shooting
What are war crimes?
Gun debate missing as hearings on Texas Uvalde shooting commences
President Biden, First Lady visit site of school shooting in Texas
Systemic failures in Texas' Uvalde school massacre, report finds
-
A police chief accused of mismanaging the response to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, has been fired, according to the media.
At a meeting on Wednesday evening, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's board of trustees voted unanimously to fire Pete Arredondo, who had been on leave since June, reports the BBC.
As the meeting began, some in the audience shouted, "coward", while student Caitlin Gonzalez, who survived the shooting, said her message for Arredondo, who was not in attendance, was: "Turn in your badge and step down."
But lawyers for Arredondo called him "a courageous officer" and his firing "an unconstitutional public lynching".
They said their client, who had led the small police force since 2020, did not think he was the official in charge at the time of the attack.
Arredondo, head of the school district police force, has been blamed for law enforcement delays in confronting the 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos.
Just days after the shooting at the Robb Elementary School, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw had claimed that local police made the "wrong decision" by waiting nearly an hour to breach the school classroom where Ramos shot at children and teachers before he was neutralised by law enforcement.
At a state Senate hearing in June, McCraw said that Arredondo had "decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children" and labelled the response an "abject failure".
This was the third-deadliest school shooting in the US, after the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, and the deadliest in Texas.
The US has witnessed at least 385 mass shootings so far this year, according to the latest data from the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU