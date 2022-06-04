Pop star Shakira confirms split with soccer star Pique after 12 years

-
Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqu, are splitting up, the pair said in a statement released Saturday.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the two said in a statement released by Shakira's public relations firm.
"For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."
Shakira, 45, met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."
The couple have two children, Sasha and Milan.
In recent days, rumors of the demise of the couple's 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media, fueled by media reports that Piqu, 35, had left the family's home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.
