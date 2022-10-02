JUST IN
Pakistan: Imran Khan gets pre-arrest bail in 'remarks against judge' case
Pope appeals to Vladimir Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine

Pope Francis appealed to Russian President Putin, imploring him to stop this spiral of violence and death in Ukraine, and denounced what he called the absurd risk of nuclear war

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Vladimir Putin | Pope Francis

AP  |  Vatican City 

Pope Francis
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican, October 2, 2022 (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to stop this spiral of violence and death in Ukraine, and denounced what he called the absurd risk of nuclear war.

Francis made his strongest appeal yet on the seventh-month war as he addressed the public in St. Peter's Square.

The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be open to serious peace proposals. He also exhorted the international community to use all diplomatic instruments to end this huge tragedy and horror of war.

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 17:48 IST

