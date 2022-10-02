JUST IN
Hamas supporters rally over Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Gaza
Hurricane Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
OPEC+ to hold first in-person ministerial meeting in Vienna since 2020
5.7 magnitude quake hits Kyushu region of Japan; no casualty yet
Venezuela releases 7 Americans as US frees 2 prisoners of prez's relatives
At least 127 killed in mass riots during football match in Indonesia
Arrest warrant against ex-Pak PM Imran Khan for remarks on female judge
Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing kills students
Lankan president issues gazette, revokes order on high security zones
Death toll from floods near 1,700, puts pressure on Pak's fragile economy
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Take steps to encourage India's transition away from Russia: US senators
TikTok still planning to launch live shopping in US, says report
Business Standard

Nasa pushes back Artemis I Moon mission launch to November amid Ian havoc

The US space agency has pushed back the Artemis I Moon mission launch to November in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Topics
NASA | moon mission | Hurricane

IANS  |  Washington 

NASA moon rocket
(Photo: Bloomberg)

The US space agency has pushed back the Artemis I Moon mission launch to November in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

As teams complete post-storm recovery operations, NASA has determined it will focus Artemis I launch planning efforts on the launch period that opens on November 12 and closes on November 27.

"Teams at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida conducted initial inspections Friday to assess potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. There was no damage to Artemis flight hardware, and facilities are in good shape with only minor water intrusion identified in a few locations," the space agency said in a statement.

Next, engineers will extend access platforms around the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to prepare for additional inspections and start preparation for the next launch attempt, including retesting the flight termination system.

NASA said that over the coming days, managers will assess the scope of work to perform while in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) and identify a specific date for the next launch attempt.

"Focusing efforts on the November launch period allows time for employees at Kennedy to address the needs of their families and homes after the storm and for teams to identify additional checkouts needed before returning to the pad for launch," said NASA.

Artemis I is NASA's uncrewed flight test which will provide a foundation for human exploration in deep space and demonstrate NASA's commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.

--IANS

na/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NASA

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 11:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.