JUST IN
Hurricane Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
OPEC+ to hold first in-person ministerial meeting in Vienna since 2020
5.7 magnitude quake hits Kyushu region of Japan; no casualty yet
Venezuela releases 7 Americans as US frees 2 prisoners of prez's relatives
At least 127 killed in mass riots during football match in Indonesia
Arrest warrant against ex-Pak PM Imran Khan for remarks on female judge
Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing kills students
Lankan president issues gazette, revokes order on high security zones
Death toll from floods near 1,700, puts pressure on Pak's fragile economy
New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom', says EU chief Leyen
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Hurricane Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Business Standard

Hamas supporters rally over Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Gaza

Hundreds of Palestinians rallied in Gaza City to protest against Israeli raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Topics
Gaza | Hamas | israel

IANS  |  Gaza 

Anger was already building in response to the looming expulsion of several Palestinian families from their homes in the city. Photos: AP
Photo: AP/File

Hundreds of Palestinians rallied in Gaza City to protest against Israeli raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The rally was organized on Saturday by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) at Palestine Stadium in northwestern Gaza city under the title "Al-Aqsa Mosque is in danger". The protesters include Hamas leaders and supporters as well as representatives of Palestinian factions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Protesters chanted anti-Israel slogans and slogans in support of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. They waved Palestinian flags and Hamas green flags, as well as pictures and models of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in the Gaza Strip who participated the rally, warned that the current Israeli practices at the mosque in Jerusalem "would blow up the situation and lead to an unexpected tension."

"The Palestinians in Gaza gathered to deliver a message that the occupation of Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Palestine in general, would lead to an explosion that no one will be able to control," Rawhi Mushtaha, a member of Hamas political bureau, told the rally.

The rally came less than a week after the Israeli police reportedly broke into the holy site on September 26 in the Old City of Jerusalem to remove Muslim worshippers and provide a safe ground for ultranationalist Jews marking the Jewish New Year (from September 25 to 27).

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gaza

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 08:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.