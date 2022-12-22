'Powerful' winter storm to batter parts of US through the end of week

A "powerful" winter will batter the central and eastern parts of the US through the end of the week, forecasters said.

The system will be "significant and disruptive," according to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday.

The storm, the NWS said, is forecast to produce a multitude of weather hazards over the next several days, as heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures span from the Intermountain West through the Plains, the Great Lakes, and the central Appalachians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Much of the country "will see dangerous cold over the next few days, and it will arrive suddenly with a powerful Arctic front," the NWS Weather Prediction Centre tweeted.

Travel may become difficult immediately behind the front with bursts of snow and gusty winds leading to sudden whiteouts, flash freezing, and icy roads, the agency warned.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)