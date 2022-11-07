Samsung's 8th Gen V-NAND chips to expand storage in next-gen servers

-
South Korean tech giant Samsung on Monday announced that it has started mass production of 8th Gen Vertical NAND (V-NAND) chips to enable expanded storage space in next-generation server systems worldwide.
The chips feature both the industry's highest storage capacity and highest bit density, according to the company.
"As market demand for denser, greater-capacity storage pushes for higher V-NAND layer counts, Samsung has adopted its advanced 3D scaling technology to reduce surface area and height, while avoiding the cell-to-cell interference that normally occurs with scaling down," SungHoi Hur, Executive Vice President of Flash Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics said in a statement.
"Our eighth-generation V-NAND will help meet rapidly growing market demand and better position us to deliver more differentiated products and solutions, which will be at the very foundation of future storage innovations," he added.
Based on the Toggle DDR 5.0 interface, Samsung's latest 8th Gen V-NAND features an input and output (I/O) speed of up to 2.4 gigabits per second (Gbps), a 1.2x boost over the previous generation.
Toggle DDR (Double Data Rate) is a NAND interface for high-performance applications which support data read and write operations.
The 8th Gen V-NAND is expected to serve as the cornerstone for storage configurations that help expand the storage capacity in next-generation enterprise servers while extending its use into the automotive market where reliability is especially critical, the company added.
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 17:10 IST
