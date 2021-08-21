President Biden to nominate Nicholas Burns as Ambassador to China

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin discuss ambassadors, nuclear weapons and more
'Border is closed': Biden administration pushes back amid mounting crisis
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
'We're going to stick with you': Joe Biden tells Afghanistan President
In first visit to intel agency, Joe Biden warns of cyber conflict
-
US President Joe Biden intends to nominate Nicholas Burns, a Harvard professor and veteran diplomat, to serve as the American Ambassador to China, the White House said.
Burns, 65, currently is an international relations professor at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, Xinhua news agency quoted the White House as saying on Friday.
He previously held senior positions in both Democratic and Republican administrations in his 27 years of government service and capped his career by serving as under secretary of state for political affairs from 2005 to 2008, the third-ranking official in the State Department.
He was US Ambassador to NATO from 2001 to 2005, and before that he served as State Department spokesman and envoy to Greece.
He also worked for National Security Council at the White House under then presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, according to the State Department.
Biden also picked Rahm Emanuel, a former Chicago Mayor and White House Chief of Staff under former President Barack Obama, as Ambassador to Japan.
Unlike Burns, Emanuel is not a career diplomat.
A former Congressman from Illinois, Emanuel has close ties to several of the top figures in the Biden White House, including the current White House chief of staff, Ron Klain.
Both nominations require Senate confirmation.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU