President Zelensky discusses defensive support for Ukraine with Johnson

Ukrainian President has said that he had discussed defensive support for with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The two sides talked about the situation on the battlefield and the blocked city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said on Twitter, adding necessary diplomatic efforts to achieve peace was another topic of the conversation.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said he had discussed defense cooperation in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Xinhua news agency reported.

