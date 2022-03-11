Prices of essential items soar in Sri Lanka after rupee depreciation

-
ALSO READ
Lanka set to finalise another credit line for essential items with India
Sri Lanka imposes import restrictions on 367 'non-essential' items
No runaway decline in rupee's value, may recover by March: Experts
Rupee rises 7 paise to 73.61 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee declines 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade
-
The prices of a number of essential items in Sri Lanka increased on Friday after the country's central bank allowed the country's rupee (LKR) to devalue to 230 per US dollar.
On Friday, the All Ceylon Bakery Owners Association increased the price of a loaf of bread by 30 LKR, and the new price of a loaf of bread is between 110 to 130 LKR, reports Xinhua news agency.
The country's biggest wheat importer PRIMA increased the price of a kg of wheat flour by 35 LKR.
Meanwhile, Lanka Indian Oil Corporation, the country's second-largest retail fuel distributor, increased the selling price of diesel by 75 LKR per liter and petrol 50 LKR per liter on Thursday midnight.
Three-wheeler and bus owners' associations claimed that there will be drastic increases in fares with the hike in fuel prices by Lanka India Oil Corporation, demanding a fuel subsidy.
Anjana Priyanjith, chairman of the All Ceylon Private Bus Owners Association, warned that the minimum bus fare will be between 30 and 35 LKR, urging the government to provide a diesel subsidy for private bus owners.
The price of airline tickets was increased by 27 per cent, said Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Authority.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Monday allowed the LKR to devalue considering the severity of the external shocks and recent developments in the domestic front.
The LKR on Thursday depreciated to 260 per US dollar from 200 per dollar before depreciation.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU