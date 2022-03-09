Lanka set to finalise another credit line for essential items with India

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine crisis: Russian shops to curb sales of essential food items
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
ICC T20 WC: Magnificent Buttler helps England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
-
Sri Lanka is set to finalise another credit facility with India for food, medicine and other essential items which would help the island nation facing the worst economic crisis in decades, official sources here said on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka is currently reeling under a severe foreign exchange crisis with falling reserves. The country is also grappling with a shortage of almost all essentials due to the lack of dollars to pay for the imports.
According to the official sources here, another credit facility from India for food, medicine and other essential items is being finalised between the two governments.
On February 2, Sri Lanka formally signed an agreement with India for a USD 500 million credit line, which would help fund fuel purchases at a time when the country is facing its worst financial and energy crisis in decades.
Necessary measures to operationalise the USD 500 million credit line from the Government of India for the purchase of petroleum products are underway in accordance with the understanding between the Government of India and the Government of Sri Lanka, the sources said on Wednesday.
The power generation in Sri Lanka has been hit by the foreign exchange crisis as fuel to operate thermal power plants are in short supply. The power regulators have warned of five to six hours a day of rolling power cuts over the next few days.
In January, the Indian High Commission here said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar agreed to offer critical support and a USD 500 million credit line in a letter to his Sri Lankan counterpart GL Peiris.
The credit line, which was under negotiations since August 2021, would ease pressure on the country's dwindling reserves that had dipped to USD3.1 billion by December 2021, according to the Central Bank's estimates.
In January, India announced a USD 900 million loan to Sri Lanka to build up its depleted foreign reserves and for food imports, amid a shortage of almost all essential commodities in the country.
In January, India had also granted Sri Lanka a USD 400 million swap arrangement to boost its reserves.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU