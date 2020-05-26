Prosecutors summon Samsung Group heir over controversial 2015 merger

-
Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Tuesday was summoned and questioned by prosecutors over a controversial 2015 merger of two of the group's affiliates, Reuters reported.
Lee is in trials over charges that he bribed a friend of former President Park Geun-hye to seek support for the deal that helped tighten his grip on the group, as he was preparing to take over from ailing patriarch Lee Kun-hee.
The deal combined construction firm Samsung C&T and fashion and theme-park operator Cheil Industries Inc into a merged entity. It was widely criticised by US hedge fund Elliott Management and other investors who said Samsung's family members pursued their own interest at the expense of minority shareholders.
A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment. Prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.
