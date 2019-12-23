Protest outside Pak High Commission in UK against Musharraf's death penalty

Supporters of have alleged that the former President has been treated unfairly and that he doesnt deserve the death sentence for the ong-drawn high treason case.

Activists of the All Muslim League (APML) gathered outside the High Commission in London on Sunday to "demand justice for Pervez Musharraf" and to register condemnation of the "politically motivated" cases against their leader, reports The News

Afzal Siddiqui, President APML Overseas, led the protest where the participants raised slogans in Musharraf's support and said that the former military dictator had brought a lot of development to Pakistan and under him the country earned respect in the world.

They claimed that Musharraf's years in power were a "golden era" for Pakistan and he dealt effectively against terrorism, adding that the special court's verdict against the former leader was unfair.

The Islamabad-based three-judge special court had sentenced the former military ruler to death on December 17. It released a detailed judgement the next day where it ordered the dragging and hanging of Musharraf's corpse.

But the incumbent Imran Khan-led government and the Army have expressed "anger" over 'paragraph 66' of the detailed judgement and termed it "unlawful", "inhuman" and "unconstitutional".

Para 66 of the verdict read: "We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict (Musharraf) and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk (in front of the Parliament House), Islamabad, Pakistan, and be hanged for three days."