Protesters hold demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions across Berlin

Protesters against restrictions have gathered in for a demonstration titled The end of the pandemic freedom day. It comes amid increasing concern about an upturn in infections in Germany.

A crowd of people whistling and cheering and with few masks in sight marched from the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday ahead of a rally on a wide boulevard that runs through the city's Tiergarten park.

Protesters held up homemade placards featuring slogans that included Corona, false alarm, We are being forced to wear a muzzle and Natural defense instead of vaccination.

Some chanted We're here and we're loud, because we are being robbed of our freedom.

Demonstrations against restrictions this year have drawn a variety of people, including some conspiracy theorists and right-wing populists. People came from various parts of Germany for Saturday's protest.

Germany's management of the pandemic has widely been viewed as relatively successful, with a lower death rate than comparable countries.

The country has been easing lockdown measures since late April but social-distancing rules remain in place, as does a requirement to wear masks in public transport and shops.

Infection figures have crept up over the past few weeks and officials have warned against complacency.

