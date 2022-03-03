Push to end Russia's status as permanent UNSC member gains steam

-
The US State Department may try to find a way to boot Russia from its permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC), shaking up the international bodys balance of power amid outrage over the war in Ukraine, RT reported.
Washington is "investigating the prospects" of expelling Russia as one of the five permanent Security Council members, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told American lawmakers on Wednesday.
No decision has been made on whether to try to achieve such an outcome, which would likely require changes to the UN's charter.
Sherman's comments came after the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia for last week's invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow withdraw its forces from the country immediately.
The rebuke was issued through a non-binding resolution after a failed vote last Friday by the Security Council, where Russia used its veto power as a permanent member to block the resolution, the report said.
Talk of stripping Russia of its status at the UN has escalated since the Ukraine invasion began.
Some US lawmakers have called for removing Russia from the Security Council, RT reported.
Ukraine's government has repeatedly urged the UN to reconsider Russia's status on the Security Council.
