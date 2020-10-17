Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ agreements and coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil prices ease after Opec+ agrees to relax output curbs next month
OPEC, Russia to extend record oil cuts until end of July: Draft deal
Oil market: Muddle of contradictions as traders size up prospects for 2020
Oil down 3% after Donald Trump gets coronavirus and economies wobble
Oil prices decline over 2% on US stimulus impasse, stockpile rise
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed energy markets and the implementation of agreements by the oil producers group known as OPEC+, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.
"Both sides have reiterated their willingness to continue close coordination in this area in order to maintain stability on the global energy market," it said.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation in combating the spread of coronavirus infections and the prospect of using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Saudi Arabia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU