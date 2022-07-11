Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians

-
ALSO READ
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Biden calls Putin 'war criminal', Kremlin says 'such rhetoric unacceptable'
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday expanding a fast track to Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians.
Until recently, only residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions, large parts of which are under Russian control, were eligible for the simplified procedure.
Between 2019, when the procedure was first introduced for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk, and this year more than 720,000 residents of the rebel-held areas in the two regions - about 18% of the population - have received Russian passports.
In late May this year, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the fast-track procedure was also offered to residents of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. A month ago the first Russian passports were reportedly handed out there.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU