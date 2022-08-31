Putin expresses deepest sympathy at the death of Mikhail Gorbachev

-
ALSO READ
Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader who ended cold war, dies at 91
Russia says will use nuclear weapons in case of 'existential threat'
Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's place as leader
Google co-founder Sergey Brin seeks divorce, joins Gates and Bezos in split
Australia imposes new sanctions on Russian journalists, officials
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his deepest sympathy upon hearing of the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Putin would be sending a telegram of condolence to the Gorbachev family on Wednesday morning, Peskov added on late Tuesday evening as quoted by dpa news agency report.
The former Soviet leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 from complications arising from illness and old age, according to the Interfax news agency.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU