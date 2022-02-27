Ukrainian President moves International Court of Justice against Russia

has moved the Court of Justice in The Hague over the Russian military operation that started in on Thursday (local time) and urged the top court to order to cease "hostilities".

Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, " has submitted its application against to the ICJ. must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week."

Amid ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that Russia must be isolated diplomatically and financially.

Earlier, he also spoke with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala about the current situation.

Notably, Zelenskyy, in a phone conversation, thanked Andrzej Duda, President of Poland for his personal leadership in granting Ukraine membership in the EU.

In a tweet, Zelensky also said that he had thanked the Pope for his prayers, adding that "the Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness."

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation in the Donbas region after recognition of Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent identities.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

