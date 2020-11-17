Putin says India, China may start making Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Moscow 

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting. Photo: Reuters
India and China may start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Tuesday.

Putin also proposed that the creation of a vaccine research centre for BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - be sped up, TASS reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 17 2020. 16:59 IST

