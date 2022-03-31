Putin, Scholz discuss gas payment issues, Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Russian President discussed gas payment issues and Russia-Ukraine talks during a telephone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday.

Putin informed Scholz about the substance of the decision to switch to Russian rubles in gas transactions, for in particular, and reiterated that the move was taken in response to a violation of law, namely after EU member states froze the foreign exchange reserves of the Bank of Russia.

"It was noted that the decision taken should not lead to a deterioration of contractual obligations for the European companies importing Russian gas," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul, and addressed issues related to the safe evacuation of civilians from combat zones, primarily from Mariupol.

