Pak minister rejects reports about army chief asking Imran Khan to resign

-
ALSO READ
Pak PM Imran Khan meets Russian President Putin amidst Ukraine conflict
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
Imran Khan's subsidies to destroy Pak's economy for next administration
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
Opposition slams Imran Khan, Speaker over no-confidence motion adjournment
-
Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday rejected reports about the army chief asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign.
Chaudhry briefly chatted with the media in Islamabad where he was asked about reports regarding a meeting between Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Khan.
"Neither has the army chief asked for his resignation, nor will he resign," the minister said, confirming the meeting between General Bajwa and PM Khan but without giving any details of the key meeting.
The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.
Chaudhry compared the current political situation and apparent weakness of the prime minister with the position of the Pakistan cricket team during the 1992 Cricket World Cup.
"It is like the 1992 World Cup. Apparently we are behind (the Opposition) but actually we are not, he said.
Khan often refers to the World Cup that Pakistan team won in his captaincy.
Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also said that the prime minister would not resign and fight till the last ball of the last over.
Prime Minister Khan has effectively lost majority in Parliament after a key partner of the ruling coalition joined the ranks of the Opposition, which has tabled a no-confidence motion against his government in the National Assembly.
Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him. However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islama Fazl (JUI-F), said that the Opposition has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should resign.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU