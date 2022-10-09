JUST IN
US, allies pushing Pakistan to vote against Russia at UN General Assembly
Business Standard

Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on Crimea-Russia bridge

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree tightening security for the Kerch Bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia

Topics
Vladimir Putin | Crimea | Russia

AP  |  Kyiv 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree late Saturday tightening security for the Kerch Bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia.

Russia's federal security service, the FSB, was put in charge of the effort, according to a Kremlin statement.

The move by Putin came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of the bridge that link the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, indirectly acknowledged the attack on the bridge by talking about the weather in Crimea but did not address its cause.

Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state, he said. Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea."

He said Ukraine wants a future without occupiers. Throughout our territory, in particular in Crimea.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 07:41 IST

