Quad countries, including India, shared Ukraine concerns: Japanese PM

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden, Japan PM Kishida to meet virtually on Jan 21, to discuss Quad
Japan executes three death row inmates, first under PM Kishida: Report
Japan's PM Kishida says Covid prevention measures, defense top priorities
Japan PM Fumio Kishida begins 2-day India visit from today
Listen to voices of Asean, South Asia, Indo-Pacific: Kishida at Quad Summit
-
Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries, including India's Narendra Modi, shared concerns over the situation in Ukraine at their meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.
"The four leaders had candid discussion on the impact of the Ukraine situation on the Indo-Pacific region, and we, including India, expressed our concern over the tragic war in Ukraine, and confirmed that principles such as the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity should be observed in any region," Kishida said.
Kishida made the comments following the meeting of the Quad leaders, which also included Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden and the newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
All four, including Modi, also agreed on the importance of the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Kishida said.
India has frustrated the United States with what Washington regards as a lack of support for U.S.-led sanctions on Russia and condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow describes its military action in Ukraine as a "special operation".
Although India has developed close U.S. ties in recent years and is a vital part of the Quad grouping aimed at pushing back against China, it also has a long-standing relationship with Russia, which remains a major supplier of its defence equipment and oil supplies.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU