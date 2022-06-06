Queen Elizabeth II vows to keep serving people after 70-yr reign

-
ALSO READ
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service due to 'some discomfort'
PM Modi wishes Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery from Covid-19
Prince Charles, William pay tribute to queen Elizabeth at Jubilee concert
Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual events due to cold-like Covid symptoms
UK plans holiday weekend to honour Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on throne
-
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, has vowed to keep serving the people after celebrations for her 70 years of reign.
"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your queen, there is no guidebook to follow... But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," the 96-year-old monarch said in a statement on Sunday, capping the four-day national celebrations.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London for celebrations that include military parades, concerts and cultural shows, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Queen briefly appeared Sunday afternoon on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, her royal residence in central London, at the end of day-long pageant featuring street arts, music and carnival in central London.
She missed a thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday and a star-studded concert and light show outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday due to her mobility issue after appearing on the Palace's balcony for Trooping the Color on Thursday.
"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," the Queen said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU