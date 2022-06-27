Recessions in advanced economies may help cool inflation in India

-
ALSO READ
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
Can US recession slam the brakes on Indian IT sector's dream run?
US at 'very, very high risk' of recession, says Goldman Sachs' Blankfein
US recession imminent and inevitable? Not if the Fed can thread the needle
US likely to fall into recession as Fed Reserve raised rate hike: Nomura
-
Recessions in advanced economies may benefit India in a “perverse way” as a moderation in global commodities prices will help cool domestic inflation, according to Citigroup Inc.’s head of economics for the country.
“India being a net importer of commodities should benefit on the inflation front,” Samiran Chakraborty, managing director and chief economist for India at Citigroup, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday. He added that India would still face face pressures from a global slowdown as it will crimp exports and economic growth.
“Since, at this moment, policy making is entirely focused on inflation control, it appears to be that in a perverse way this can benefit India to some extent,” Chakraborty said.
The Reserve Bank of India has raised its benchmark interest rate by 90 basis points since May and is poised to hike further to bring down inflation that has remained above its mandate since the beginning of the year.
The RBI may take policy repurchase rate to 5.5%, from 4.9% now, before pausing to evaluate the growth inflation dynamics, Chakraborty said. If inflation persists even then, the benchmark interest rate can be pushed to 6% to ensure the second round impact of inflation is “eliminated,” he added.
India’s current account deficit could inch up to about 3.4% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year that ends in March, and there could be a balance of payment deficit of $45 billion to $50 billion, putting pressure on the rupee, he said.
Citi is expecting the rupee at 77 to 79 to a dollar for now, but the forecast can be reevaluated “if the balance of payment worsens,” said Chakraborty.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU