JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Indian doctors ask UK PM to scrap surcharge as they fight coronavirus
Business Standard

Record 3.3 mn in US seek jobless benefits as coronavirus hammers economy

The normally routine report is at the frontlines of the economic crisis caused by the outbreak, which has forced widespread closures of restaurants, shops and hotels

AFP | PTI 

US Economy
Nearly every state cited Covid-19 for the jump in initial jobless claims

The coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown caused unemployment benefit filings by Americans workers to surge to 3.3 million last week -- the highest number ever recorded, the Labour Department reported on Thursday.

The normally routine report is at the frontlines of the economic crisis caused by the outbreak, which has forced widespread closures of restaurants, shops and hotels, and brought airline travel to a virtual halt, prompting the stunning increase in people filing for benefits nationwide in the week ending March 21.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Ban on international flights extended till April 14

Nearly every state cited Covid-19 for the jump in initial jobless claims, with heavy impacts in food services, accommodation, entertainment and recreation, healthcare and transportation, the report said.
First Published: Thu, March 26 2020. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU