Record 3.3 mn in US seek jobless benefits as coronavirus hammers economy

The pandemic and economic shutdown caused unemployment benefit filings by Americans workers to surge to 3.3 million last week -- the highest number ever recorded, the Labour Department reported on Thursday.

The normally routine report is at the frontlines of the economic crisis caused by the outbreak, which has forced widespread closures of restaurants, shops and hotels, and brought airline travel to a virtual halt, prompting the stunning increase in people filing for benefits nationwide in the week ending March 21.





Nearly every state cited Covid-19 for the jump in initial jobless claims, with heavy impacts in food services, accommodation, entertainment and recreation, healthcare and transportation, the report said.