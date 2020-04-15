Refrain from restrictions on exporting medical supplies: IMF chief Gopinath

The Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday has called on all countries to not put any restrictions on exporting medical supplies in view of their massive requirement across the globe to combat the pandemic that has infected nearly two million.

Medical supplies like surgical masks, gowns and ventilators are required in massive numbers across the globe because of the pandemic that surfaced in central China's Wuhan city last year and spread to at least 185 countries and territories.

"We call on all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies. It is really essential, and this is the one, you know, one of the many areas where global cooperation is necessary. This is not a time to restriction the trade of medical supplies and essential equipment around the world," said chief Gita Gopinath, news agency PTI reported.

Addressing a news conference at the headquarters ahead of the annual spring meeting of the and the World Bank, Gopinath said that these are difficult times in terms of globalisation for dealing with this pandemic.





There has been a restriction on travel of people around the globe. There has been because of the fact that people cannot go to work, the factories, there has been a breakdown of global supply chains, so this is a result of this crisis that we have seen, she said.

But it is very important that this does not become a feature where we reverse all the gains that we have got from globalisation, the IMF Chief Economist said.

The CNN reported that in the race to secure medical supplies, countries ban or restrict On March 6, Siare Engineering, Italy's only ventilator producer, said all its production is reserved for domestic use after directions from the government.

The European Union on March 15 announced that it was restricting of personal protective equipment, including face shields, surgical masks and gowns.