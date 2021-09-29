JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Soft-spoken consensus builder Fumio Kishida to become Japan's PM
Business Standard

Republican senators introduce legislation imposing sanctions on Pakistan

Following the move, Pakistan stocks fell nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday while the rupee dropped to a record low.

Topics
Afghanistan | Taliban | US Senate

PTI & Reuters  |  Washington/ Karachi 

Taliban fighters, kabul airport, afghanistan
The legislation also seeks a report from the Secretary of State about his assessment of the role of Pakistan in supporting the Taliban from 2001-2020. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Twenty-two Republican senators have introduced a legislation in the Senate to impose sanctions on the Taliban in Afghanistan and on all the foreign governments that support the hardline Islamic group that seized power in Kabul. The ‘Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight and Accountability Act’ was introduced by Senator Jim Risch, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday.

chart
The legislation also seeks a report from the Secretary of State about his assessment of the role of Pakistan in supporting the Taliban from 2001-2020; in the offensive that led to the toppling of the Government of Afghanistan and the looking into the Pakistan support for Taliban offensive against Panjshir Valley and Afghan resistance.

Following the move, Pakistan stocks fell nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday while the rupee dropped to a record low. The benchmark Karachi Stock Exchange index was last down 1.5 per cent at 44,594 after declining as much as 2.9 per cent earlier in the session.

The rupee reached a historic low of 170.27 (intraday) against the dollar, also weighed down by high demand for the greenback and the situation in Afghanistan, analysts said.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 29 2021. 23:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.