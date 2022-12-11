Residents throng streets as 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits south Mexico

A strong 6.0-magnitude shook southern Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicentre was 2 miles (4 kilometers) northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero.

The area sits along Mexico's Pacific coast between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatenejo.

There were no immediate reports of damage. President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said via Twitter that civil defence was checking for damage.

City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no reports of incidents in the capital.

