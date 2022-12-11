JUST IN
6 killed, 17 injured in Pakistan's Balochistan as Afghan forces open fire
Indian, Indonesian navies to take part in Coordinated Patrol: Defence Min
Indian student leads 'plogging' missions to clean up streets across UK
Researchers find effective drug to treat autoimmune ITP blood disorder
China's PC shipments fall by 13% over weakening commercial demand
Over 1.5 million people left without power in Ukraine's port city Odesa
China strengthens hospitals, expands ICU facilities as Covid cases surge
Laureates across 5 fields awarded at Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm
S Korea logs 54,319 fresh Covid-19 cases amid virus surge worries
Pak's Punjab taking water from two canals despite Sindh's objection: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
6 killed, 17 injured in Pakistan's Balochistan as Afghan forces open fire
Business Standard

Residents throng streets as 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits south Mexico

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street

Topics
Mexico | Earthquake

AP  |  Mexico City 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicentre was 2 miles (4 kilometers) northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero.

The area sits along Mexico's Pacific coast between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatenejo.

There were no immediate reports of damage. President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said via Twitter that civil defence was checking for damage.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no reports of incidents in the capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mexico

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 22:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.