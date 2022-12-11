Residents throng streets as 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits south Mexico

-
ALSO READ
1 reported dead as 6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico
At least three killed as magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolts Southern Iran
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Meghalaya at east-northeast of Tura
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Iran, epicenter at depth of 10km
Quake of 6.8-magnitude kills over 46 in China, leaves trail of destruction
-
A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street.
The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicentre was 2 miles (4 kilometers) northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero.
The area sits along Mexico's Pacific coast between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatenejo.
There were no immediate reports of damage. President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said via Twitter that civil defence was checking for damage.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no reports of incidents in the capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 22:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU