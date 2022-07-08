Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic partners with Aurora to build motherships

-
ALSO READ
Boeing Starliner lifts off to space on NASA's uncrewed flight test
Virgin Orbit successfully launches 7 satellites in first night mission
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
Return to service: 90-hour solution to Boeing 737 MAX simulator fault?
Akasa Air takes delivery of first 737 Max aircraft from Boeing in US
-
Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic partnered with Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing company, to design and manufacture its next generation motherships.
The mothership is the air launch carrier aircraft in Virgin Galactic's space flight system, that carries the spaceship to its release altitude of approximately 50,000 feet.
The two new motherships are expected to support 400 flights per year and the first is expected to enter service in 2025.
"Our next generation motherships are integral to scaling our operations. They will be faster to produce, easier to maintain and will allow us to fly substantially more missions each year. Supported by the scale and strength of Boeing, Aurora is the ideal manufacturing partner for us as we build our fleet to support 400 flights per year at Spaceport America," said Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Galactic, in a statement.
Aurora plans to manufacture the aircraft at its Columbus, Mississippi and Bridgeport, West Virginia facilities.
Final assembly of the motherships will be completed at the Virgin Galactic facility in Mojave, California.
In 2025, Virgin Galactic's first Delta-class spaceship is also expected to begin revenue payload flights.
The aerospace and space travel company said its upcoming commercial missions, carrying customers on a 90-minute journey to microgravity and back, are expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
The first customers to make reservations paid $200,000 to $250,000, Colglazier said in the May call. At the time of the call, he said, Virgin Galactic was taking reservations for $450,000.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU