Snapchat's parent company onboards US Secret Service chief James Murray

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has confirmed that the US Secret Service Director James Murray, who is retiring from his current post, will join the company as a chief security officer at the end of the month.
According to The Verge, Murray's private sector move was first reported this week, shortly after the longtime protective service official's departure from the government was announced by the Secret Service in a public statement.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jim Murray to Snap and look forward to him joining our team on August 1," Pete Boogaard, Snap spokesperson, was quoted as saying in a statement to the website.
Murray will report directly to CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel.
In his new role, Murray will help protect the safety and security of the company's employees and will also work with law enforcement when necessary.
The US Secret Service released a statement praising Murray for his work navigating "the unique challenges presented by the historic Covid-19 pandemic" while carrying out the agency's "integrated mission of providing protection to senior elected leaders and investigating crimes targeting our financial infrastructure".
The agency is mostly known for its work protecting the safety of presidents, their families, and other high-level US officials.
But over the last few weeks, the US Secret Service agents have been roped into the House's January 6th probe into former President Donald Trump's role in allegedly inciting riots at the US Capitol.
