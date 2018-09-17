Rout in emerging markets nearing a turning point: Franklin Templeton

says the rout in emerging may be nearing a bottom though reckons there are still countries like the that will suffer.

Given the uncertainty, the money manager is keeping a net neutral dollar position, while making trades including shorting the Philippine peso, as well as betting the Aussie will decline against the New Zealand dollar, said Chris Siniakov, managing director of fixed income for Australia at Templeton.

“We are trying not to make the big dollar decision at the moment because we feel like it could pop either way,” Siniakov said in an interview in Sydney. “We are preferring to choose where there’s relative value and who we expect to be winners and losers in the emerging market complex.”



The rout in assets this year was spurred by higher Treasury yields and tax cuts, alongside angst over the escalation of trade restrictions between the and Still, Templeton’s willingness to sit out a directional bet on the dollar highlights how divided money managers are after the greenback has gained more than 5 per cent since mid-April.

and Man Group are among those expecting further strength. Others such as DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach see a decline by year’s end.

The greenback’s resurgence has prompted President to previously jawbone the currency. That’s not deterring speculative investors such as hedge funds that are still betting on further dollar gains, data from the Commodity Futures

Trading Commission show.

It could go either way, Siniakov said. The dollar might appreciate more if investors continue to seek haven assets amid worsening and trade relations.



Dollar crunch



Emerging market currencies slumped as the greenback climbed this year

EMCI: Emerging market currency Index

The core of Templeton’s fixed-income portfolio consists of investment-grade corporate bonds. But even there, things are looking expensive, he said.

Below are excerpts of an interview with Siniakov and Andrew Canobi, director of fixed income for Australia at Templeton, the California-based money manager, which oversees $722 billion in assets:



What else are you buying?

We’re continuing to hold inflation protection -- we play in the zero coupon swap space in U.S. inflation If late-cycle inflation does spike in the U.S., then we have some protection. We’ve also taken some options on some credit-default swap indices.

Why short the Aussie?

We’re looking at an Australian dollar range of 70 to 75 U.S. cents for now. The Aussie dollar is being driven lower not by domestic factors, even though the property market headlines have some offshore investors shorting the Aussie. It’s a risk currency that’s caught up in the emerging market malaise. Until those issues go away, the path for the Aussie is likely lower.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s economy is not in bad shape. The market’s gone from a tightening bias to now a little bit of easing. The kiwi dollar suffered because of that. We still think the hurdle’s pretty high for an easing. We see the Aussie potentially trading at around 106 against the Kiwi.

Have we seen the end of the emerging market rout?

We are closer to a bottom, although I don’t know that we’ve seen a real capitulation in emerging There’s been pressure, but in some ways it’s been orderly. We haven’t seen the shock and awe, for example, through a real dive in Treasury yields and a full flight to quality.

What’s your view on the Fed?

The market’s priced for maybe 2.5 interest-rate hikes in the U.S. over the next 12 months. We think the most important metric is going to be financial asset prices -- as long as they remain stable, the Fed is emboldened to keep lifting rates.



