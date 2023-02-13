Rs 2.6 crore worth diamond fragments seized from Dubai-bound flyers

-
ALSO READ
DRI arrests person with 16 kg heroin worth Rs 80 crore at Mumbai airport
PM to inaugurate, lay foundation for Rs 3,800 cr projects in Mangaluru
NIA set to formally take over Mangaluru blast case, says Karnataka DGP
Mangaluru cooker bomb blast: Karnataka govt hands over case to NIA
Gold worth Rs 2.01 crore seized at Mangaluru International Airport
-
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized diamond capsule fragments worth Rs 2.6 crore from two passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), official sources said on Monday.
The DRI sleuths, with the help of CISF personnel at the airport, confiscated the diamonds from two passengers, Anas and Amar from Bhatkal, as they were about to fly to Dubai on Saturday, DRI sources said.
Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths found two packets of diamond capsules hidden in the shoes of one of the passengers during an intensive physical check at the immigration counter.
The CISF personnel handed over the two passengers to DRI officials for further investigation, the sources added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 11:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU