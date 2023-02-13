Rs 2.6 crore worth diamond fragments seized from Dubai-bound flyers

The (DRI) has seized diamond capsule fragments worth Rs 2.6 crore from two passengers at the Mangaluru Airport (MIA), official sources said on Monday.

The DRI sleuths, with the help of CISF personnel at the airport, confiscated the from two passengers, Anas and Amar from Bhatkal, as they were about to fly to on Saturday, DRI sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths found two packets of diamond capsules hidden in the shoes of one of the passengers during an intensive physical check at the immigration counter.

The CISF personnel handed over the two passengers to DRI officials for further investigation, the sources added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)