Business Standard

Rs 2.6 crore worth diamond fragments seized from Dubai-bound flyers

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized diamond capsule fragments worth Rs 2.6 crore from two passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), official sources said on Monday.

Topics
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence | Dubai | Diamonds

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

airport, covid curb
Photo: Bloomberg

The DRI sleuths, with the help of CISF personnel at the airport, confiscated the diamonds from two passengers, Anas and Amar from Bhatkal, as they were about to fly to Dubai on Saturday, DRI sources said.

The DRI sleuths, with the help of CISF personnel at the airport, confiscated the diamonds from two passengers, Anas and Amar from Bhatkal, as they were about to fly to Dubai on Saturday, DRI sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths found two packets of diamond capsules hidden in the shoes of one of the passengers during an intensive physical check at the immigration counter.

The CISF personnel handed over the two passengers to DRI officials for further investigation, the sources added.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 11:23 IST

