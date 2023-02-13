Israeli jets launched airstrikes at militant site in Gaza after attack

Residents of the Strip said Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes at militant sites in the coastal Palestinian territory early Monday.

The airstrikes appear to be a response to the firing of a rocket by Palestinian militants toward southern Saturday evening. Israeli air defences intercepted the rocket.

The Israeli military said the airstrikes targeted an underground rocket manufacturing complex run by Hamas, the militant group that rules . There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Gaza- frontier had been largely quiet in recent months, but there have been intermittent rocket fire and airstrikes influenced by soaring violence between and the Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

