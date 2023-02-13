Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Monday

-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 135 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 6.47 am on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS)
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 06:47:53 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.40, Depth: 135 Km, Location: 100km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Monday.
This is the second quake to have rocked the country within a month.
Earlier on January 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 took place 79 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 9:04 am IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 08:21 IST
