Russia demands 24-year sentence for ex-journalist in espionage trial

The prosecution in the trial of former Russian Ivan Safronov has demanded a 24-year prison sentence, a court in Moscow said.

According to investigators, the 32-year-old shared confidential information about arms deals and operations of the Russian armed forces in Africa and the Middle East to foreign intelligence services, reports dpa news agency.

Safronov's lawyer rejected the accusations at the start of the trial and explained that the had only used publicly accessible sources.

Safronov was arrested more than two years ago and has been in prison ever since.

He used to write about military and security issues for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti.

Before his arrest, he also worked for the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

According to a lawyers' association, a representative of the prosecution offered Safronov the prospect of 12 years in prison if the former admitted his guilt.

