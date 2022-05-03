Russia to pull out of International Space Station: Roscosmos

-
ALSO READ
Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue
Ukraine president Zelenskyy to press Biden, NATO for more support
NASA aims to replace ISS with one or more commercial space station by 2030
Russia says sanctions could threaten International Space Station
Ukraine war: ESA suspends ExoMars rover launch on Russian rocket
-
Russia has already made the decision to pull out of the International Space Station, likely in about two years time, chief of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said.
In an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel, Rogozin said that the decision on the timing of the end of Russia's participation in the ISS program has already been made, but will not be announced yet.
While Rogozin didn't say when will Russia's pull out from the ISS, he affirmed it would give at least a year's notice "in accordance with our obligations".
"The decision has already been made, we are not obliged to speak about it publicly," he was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.
"I can only say one thing: in accordance with our obligations, we will warn our partners a year in advance about the end of work on the ISS."
US space agency NASA and Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos have been the two largest partners on the ISS for the last three decades.
The two organisations have agreed to work together on the ISS through 2024, but on December 31, 2021, US President Joe Biden's administration committed to extending the operations through 2030.
While Russia did not formally agree to the extension, in January this year, Rogozin had said that Roscosmos and NASA were in talks on extending the operation of the ISS until 2030.
But Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, affected space cooperation between the two countries and Roscosmos's participation in the extension started to seem unlikely.
In the interview, Rogozin clarified that the terms of Russia's work on the ISS are determined by the government and the president, at the moment the Russian Federation continues to work at the station until 2024.
Rogozin cited the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and subsequent sanctions imposed; and plans to create a separate orbital outpost as the major reasons for a pull out.
Earlier, at a meeting with State Duma deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party, Rogozin said that work on the ISS in the current geopolitical situation is not effective, the report said.
Moscow-based company Energia Space Rocket Corporation has already been assigned the task of making the first basic module for a new Russian orbital station ready in 2025.
"This work will be largely related, first of all, not only to demonstrating our attitude to what is happening in the world, but it is also a demonstration of our readiness to deploy the Russian Orbital Service Station, which will be multifunctional, work on it is already underway, the preliminary design is being developed by the Energia corporation," Rogozin said.
"When it is presented and protected, after that we will already begin to create this "smart iron" and prepare its launch into space, the deployment of the station."
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU