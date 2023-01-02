JUST IN
Massive floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen missing
Business Standard

Russia deploys multiple drones to attack parts of Ukraine, dozens shot down

Klitschko said 22 drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying Kyiv region and 15 over neighbouring provinces

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Drones | Kiev Ukraine

AP  |  Kyiv 

People view the scene of Russian strikes, as Russia's attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: Reuters)
Russia deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday morning that 40 exploding drones headed for Kyiv overnight, according to air defence forces, and all of them were destroyed.

Klitschko said 22 drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying Kyiv region and 15 over neighbouring provinces.

An infrastructure facility in the capital was damaged and an explosion occurred in one city district, the mayor said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether that was caused by drones or other munitions.

In the outlying Kyiv region, which was also attacked with drones, a critical infrastructure object and residential buildings were hit, Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region, according to Gov. Vitali Kim, and three more were shot down in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 14:21 IST

