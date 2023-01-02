JUST IN
China to confront multiple Covid infections with new Omicron strains
South Korea asks US to take up more active role in managing nuclear weapons
Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt: Police
Russia's war could make it India's world
Russia attacks Kyiv, eastern Ukraine with drones; air raid sirens heard
India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal': EAM Jaishankar to critics
Landmark gas deal with Qatar gives China unprecedented control over energy
Defiant Ukrainians celebrate New Year despite missile strikes by Russia
World welcomes 2023 amid fears of new Covid-19 outbreak, war cries
Number of injured rises to 37 in Karachi's aerial firing incident
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Pakistan will default if it doesn't enter IMF programme, warns Imran Khan
icon-arrow-left
77-year-old organisation like the UN needs a 'refresh': EAM Jaishankar
Business Standard

Japan reports record 7,688 Covid-19 deaths in December 2022: Report

The number of people dying from Covid-19 over the last three months in Japan is nearly 16 times higher than during the same period last year

Topics
Japan | Coronavirus

IANS  |  Tokyo 

Japan, Covid cases
Representative Image

Japan has registered a record 7,688 deaths due to Covid in December 2022, surpassing the earlier monthly high of 7,329 logged in August during the previous coronavirus wave, the media reported on Monday.

According to Mainichi Japan, the death toll rose sharply since November with the onset of the eighth wave.

While the severity rate has dropped with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the variant's increased transmissibility means that infections have risen by an order of magnitude, the report mentioned.

There are concerns that the Covid infection number will only go up with the New Year festivities.

The number of people dying from Covid-19 over the last three months in Japan is nearly 16 times higher than during the same period last year.

Over the four-month period from August 31 to December 27 this year, people in their 80s represented 40.8 per cent of the deaths.

"Those in their 90s and above accounted for 34.7 per cent, and those in their 70s made up another 17 per cent. In total, people in these three age brackets accounted for 92.4 per cent of the fatalities," the report mentioned.

Japan on Sunday reported 247 Covid deaths.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Japan

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU