Russia dubs new wave of US sanctions on Chinese military as 'misguided'

Russia on Friday called a new wave of misguided, saying Washington’s habit of using sanctions against Moscow risked undermining global stability and was part of a dangerous game.

The imposed sanctions on the Chinese military on Thursday for buying fighter jets and missile systems from Russia, in breach of a sweeping law punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 US election, something Russia denies.

The administration also blacklisted an additional 33 people and entities associated with the Russian military and intelligence.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement it seemed to Moscow that imposing sanctions on Russia had become a national US pastime, noting that the latest wave of restrictions was the 60th sanctions package since 2011.





“Each new round of sanctions proves our foe’s complete lack of success in pressuring Russia with previous such attempts,” said Ryabkov, who added that Washington would never succeed in dictating its conditions to Moscow.

“It would be not bad if they remembered about the concept of global stability which they are unthinkingly undermining by whipping up tensions in Russia-US relations. Playing with fire is stupid and can become dangerous.”