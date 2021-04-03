Russia fines Twitter $116,568 for failure to delete illegal content

-
ALSO READ
Twitter to set up legal entity in Turkey, comply with 'controversial' law
Pak's new internet rules gives wider powers of censorship, draw criticism
What's in the US law protecting internet companies - and can it be changed?
Russia threatens to fully block Twitter as content dispute escalates
Surveillance fears over new rules to tame social media in India
-
A Moscow court on Friday fined Twitter 8.9 million rubles (about $116,568) for violating Russia's Internet legislation by failing to remove content banned in the country.
Part of the content in question urged minors to take part in illegal protests, promoted drug use, and spread child pornography, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Twitter has 60 days to pay the fines from the day the ruling comes into force.
Last month, Russia's telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor started to limit Twitter's traffic due to its failure to remove banned content, and warned about the possibility of completely blocking Twitter.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU