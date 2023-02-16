Russia fires barrage of missiles at targets in Ukraine; 1 dead 7 wounded

-
-
Russia has again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of missiles, firing a combination of 36 cruise and other missiles and losing at least 16 of them to Ukrainian air defense batteries, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.
The head of Ukraine's presidential office said targets had been hit in the country's north, west and south.
A 79-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded when missiles hit the eastern city of Pavlohrad, Ukrainian local Gov. Serhiy Lysak reported.
A regional governor in western Ukraine, Maksym Kozitskyi, said a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the province of Lviv. He did not immediately offer details.
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 14:07 IST
