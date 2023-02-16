JUST IN
S Korea defence report revives 'enemy' label for North, first time in 6 yrs
Hong Kong sees more pro-Beijing voices at United Nations rights review
Pakistan economist Per­vez Tahir urges resumption of trade with India
Beijing blasts US over response to suspected Chinese spy balloon incursion
How Russia-Ukraine war has shaped US planning for a China conflict
Kim Jong breaks ground for housing, farm projects amid economic isolation
Pak hikes petrol price; efforts on to appease IMF for unlocking loan
Pay, benefits no longer critical factors in deciding where to work: Survey
US values long-standing cooperation with Pakistan: State Dept official
UN draft resolution calls for peace to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
S Korea defence report revives 'enemy' label for North, first time in 6 yrs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Russia fires barrage of missiles at targets in Ukraine; 1 dead 7 wounded

Russia has again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of missiles, firing a combination of 36 cruise and other missiles and losing at least 16 of them to Ukrainian air defense batteries

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Death toll | missile strike

AP  |  Kyiv 

Russia Ukraine conflict, Donetsk

Russia has again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of missiles, firing a combination of 36 cruise and other missiles and losing at least 16 of them to Ukrainian air defense batteries, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

The head of Ukraine's presidential office said targets had been hit in the country's north, west and south.

A 79-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded when missiles hit the eastern city of Pavlohrad, Ukrainian local Gov. Serhiy Lysak reported.

A regional governor in western Ukraine, Maksym Kozitskyi, said a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the province of Lviv. He did not immediately offer details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 14:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.