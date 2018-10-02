JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Pakistan seeks to build oil refinery near Gwadar port, Saudi may fund it
Business Standard

Russia, India to sign $5-bn deal for S-400 air defence systems this week

Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said the Russian President would oversee the signing of the agreement

AFP | PTI  |  Moscow 

Modi, Putin
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: AP/PTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee the signing of a $5 billion deal this week to supply Delhi with S-400 air defence systems, a top Kremlin aide said on Tuesday ahead of Putin's trip to India.

"The president is leaving for India on October 4," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters, adding that he would oversee the signing of the agreement. "The value of the contract will be more than $5 billion.
First Published: Tue, October 02 2018. 21:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements