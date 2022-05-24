Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's 9-year sentence appeal rejected

-
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for fraud.
The rejection means Navalny will be sent to a high-security prison, according to the independent news site Mediazona.
Navalny, the Kremlin's most persistent critic who had built a nationwide network of supporters, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.
Authorities said the six months of recovery abroad violated terms of a three and a half year suspended sentence in a fraud case.
In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case alleging that he defrauded supporters by seeking donations to run for president even though he knew the previous conviction disqualified him from being a candidate.
