Russia lost nearly 36,000 military personnel: Ukrainian Armed Forces

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine fighting 'to be equal members of Europe': Zelensky to EU parliament
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West
What is NATO military alliance?
War response to unacceptable threat, fight inevitable: Vladimir Putin
TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO
-
The Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed on Sunday that it "has killed about 35,970 Russian soldiers between February 24 and July 3, including 100 in the past day alone".
The claim was made by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a Facebook post.
According to the post, the Ukrainian troops have also "destroyed 1,584 Russian tanks, 3,744 armored fighting vehicles, 801 artillery systems, 246 multiple launch rocket systems, 105 air defence systems, 217 warplanes, 187 helicopters, 654 operational and tactical level UAVs, 144 cruise missiles, 15 warships/boats, 2,618 other vehicles and tanker trucks, and 64 pieces of special equipment".
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the past day in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions," the General Staff said.
--IANS
shs/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU