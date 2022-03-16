Russia might use chemical weapons in 'false flag' attack in Ukraine: NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is concerned that may use in a 'false flag' attack in Ukraine, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the press conference at headquarter.

Stoltenberg said, "We are concerned that Moscow could stage a false flag operation possibly including chemical weapons, in Ukraine."

"Any support to military or any other type of support will actually how pressure conducts a brutal war against in... Ukraine and help them to continue to rage war which is causing death, suffering and anonymous amount of destruction," he added.

"All of this sends an unmistakable message. An attack on one Ally will be met with a decisive response from the whole Alliance. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and its military integration with Belarus, create a new security reality on the European continent. So we need to reset our military posture for this new reality. Tomorrow, ministers will start an important discussion on concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term, in all domains," he added.

leaders will meet in Brussels on March 24 to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the alliance's chief wrote on Twitter.

"I have convened an extraordinary Summit on 24 March at HQ," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote. "We will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense. At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together."

NATO's main purpose is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means, according to NATO's website.

