Russia not to alter military action in Ukraine ahead of Victory Day: Lavrov

The Russian military will not forcefully adjust their actions during the special operation in Ukraine to any date, including Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia on May 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
"The pace of the operation in Ukraine depends, first of all, on the need to minimize any risks for the civilian population and Russian military personnel," Lavrov told the Italian Mediaset broadcaster, saying that "our troops will not artificially adjust their actions to any date, including Victory Day."
Lavrov specified that Russia is focused on its main objectives in Ukraine, which had been announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, namely, the protection and security of the civilian population, the absence on the territory of Ukraine of any threats related to offensive weapons and Nazification, which the West is actively trying to downplay.
Asked whether Russia wants Ukrainian President Volozymyr Zelenskyy to surrender, Lavrov said that Moscow is "not demanding that he surrender" but demands "that he give the order to release all civilians and stop resistance."
Lavrov emphasized that Russia wants to ensure security for all people in eastern Ukraine "so that they are not threatened by either the militarization or the Nazification of this country, and that there are no threats to the security of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine."
"Our goal does not include regime change in Ukraine. This is an American speciality. They do it all over the world," Lavrov stressed.
